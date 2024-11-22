What happened to Samantha Fiddler? Authorities still searching for missing Florida mom 8 years later

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

It’s been eight years since aspiring wrestler and mother Samantha Fiddler disappeared after being released from the Polk County Jail, but law enforcement officials haven’t given up their search.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help to figure out what happened to the 29-year-old woman.

According to FDLE, Fiddler moved to Florida from Canada in March 2016 to pursue a career in wrestling and entertainment.

Fiddler was an aspiring wrestler who moved to Florida from Canada seven months before she vanished. Image is courtesy of FDLE.

While living in Florida, authorities say Fiddler spent time in Polk, Orange, Miami-Dade, Brevard, Broward, Osceola and Seminole counties.

Law enforcement officers said she was arrested in November 2016 for a failure to appear warrant. They said she was released from the Bartow facility on Nov. 19, 2016, around 3:30 a.m. with several other people and vanished.

"Eight years have passed, and we’re still as committed to finding answers as ever," said FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell. "She left three children and her parents behind in Canada, and they deserve to know the truth. We are asking anyone who knew her and might have helpful information to contact us."

Samantha Fiddler hasn't been seen since she was released from the Polk County Jail in Bartow on Nov. 19, 2016. Image is courtesy of FDLE.

Chris LeConte, special agent FDLE TBROC, said she hasn’t contacted her family or friends, opened a bank account or been on social media, which is unusual for her, since her release from the Polk County Jail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FDLE searching for leads on missing Polk County woman nearly 7 years after her disappearance

Bartow police asked the FDLE to help in Fiddler’s case in 2020. Investigators believe people who knew her while she lived in Florida may have information that could help the investigation.

Samantha Fiddler also went by the alias’s Lucy Morningstar, Samantha Steele or Samantha Lloyd. Image is courtesy of FDLE.

"We’re asking the public and Samantha’s friends and acquaintances to help us find her. She’s out there, and she needs to be reunited with her family," Brutnell said.

Fiddler has a scar on her lip and several tattoos including one on her foot and another on her back shoulder. She also went by the aliases Lucy Morningstar, Samantha Steele or Samantha Lloyd.

Anyone with information on this case and/or Fiddler’s whereabouts is asked to call FDLE Tampa at (800) 226-1140.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: