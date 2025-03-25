Florida men accused of vandalizing police decoy vehicle after participating in illegal street takeovers

The Brief The Pembroke Park Police Department is searching for three men it says vandalized one of its decoy vehicles over the weekend. It happened at a gas station where 90–150 people gathered following a series of illegal street takeovers. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Park Police Department at 954-374-8639 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Police in South Florida are searching for three men accused of vandalizing a marked decoy vehicle shortly after a series of illegal street takeovers.

Police decoy vehicle vandalized

The backstory:

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, approximately 90–150 people on ATVs, motorcycles and dirt bikes stopped at the RaceTrac Gas Station on Pembroke Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Pembroke Park Police Department.

Police say three unidentified men in the group climbed onto a marked Pembroke Park Police Department decoy vehicle, which the department uses as a crime prevention tool. One of the suspects, according to police, kicked the front windshield, causing it to shatter. The estimated damage to the vehicle is about $1,000.

READ: Florida man forced to strip down to his underwear fights armed kidnapper to escape ‘terrifying ordeal’: HCSO

According to police, before stopping at the gas station, the men were involved in a series of illegal street takeovers throughout South Florida.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Pembroke Park Police Department.

What is an illegal street takeover?

Dig deeper:

An illegal street takeover is a dangerous and unlawful event where a group of individuals, often operating vehicles, motorcycles, or ATVs, take control of public roadways.

These activities often involve reckless driving, high-speed maneuvers, drifting, and burnouts, posing significant risks to public safety and usually end in collisions and injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Park Police Department at 954-374-8639 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

READ: DeSantis says Florida returned $878M in taxpayer funds to federal government after meeting with Musk, DOGE

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pembroke Park Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: