Florida men accused of vandalizing police decoy vehicle after participating in illegal street takeovers
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Police in South Florida are searching for three men accused of vandalizing a marked decoy vehicle shortly after a series of illegal street takeovers.
Police decoy vehicle vandalized
The backstory:
On Sunday, March 23, 2025, approximately 90–150 people on ATVs, motorcycles and dirt bikes stopped at the RaceTrac Gas Station on Pembroke Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Pembroke Park Police Department.
Police say three unidentified men in the group climbed onto a marked Pembroke Park Police Department decoy vehicle, which the department uses as a crime prevention tool. One of the suspects, according to police, kicked the front windshield, causing it to shatter. The estimated damage to the vehicle is about $1,000.
According to police, before stopping at the gas station, the men were involved in a series of illegal street takeovers throughout South Florida.
Courtesy: Pembroke Park Police Department.
What is an illegal street takeover?
Dig deeper:
An illegal street takeover is a dangerous and unlawful event where a group of individuals, often operating vehicles, motorcycles, or ATVs, take control of public roadways.
These activities often involve reckless driving, high-speed maneuvers, drifting, and burnouts, posing significant risks to public safety and usually end in collisions and injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Park Police Department at 954-374-8639 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pembroke Park Police Department.
