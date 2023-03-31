Missing 10-year-old from Florida Panhandle found safe

A statewide alert was been issued for a 10-year-old boy from the Florida Panhandle, but within a matter of hours, it was canceled.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the child was found safe.

The Florida Missing Child Alert was issued around 1:20 p.m., but FDLE said the child was located before 4 p.m.

No other information was immediately provided, including where the child was found and the events leading up to his disappearance.