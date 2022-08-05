Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old in Naples

article

A Naples teen who was last seen Tuesday is now at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert.

The alert was issued Friday afternoon for 17-year-old Octavia Joseph. She was last seen in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South wearing a white T-shirt with "ninjas floss better" written on it, green shorts, and black slippers.

She is described as a Black female, 5'6 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with blonde tips. Octavia may be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla with a red bumper.

Details on what led up to her disappearance were not provided in a Florida Department of Law Enforcement media release.

Anyone with information Octavia's whereabouts is asked to call the Naples Police Department at 239-213-4844 or dial 911.

FDLE flyer for Octavia Joseph



