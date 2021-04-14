Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old boy abducted by biological father in Fort Myers

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who investigators say was abducted by his biological father during a carjacking in Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help to find Jordan Johnson, who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says Jordan's biological father, 31-year-old Julian Johnson, kidnapped his son during a carjacking outside the "Superior Psychic Center" in Fort Myers.

WBBH reports the kidnapping wasn't reported to authorities until Wednesday afternoon, three days later, due to "religious reasons."

Julian Johnson is believed to be driving a 2021 Black Honda Pilot with Florida tag KXQL27.

Advertisement

Investigators say Jordan is 4 feet tall and weighs 47 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue shorts, dark blue shoes, and a red shirt with basketball, football and soccer ball designs.

According to deputies, Julian Johnson has short black hair and a black beard. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or dial 911.