Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Gainesville teen

article

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Delia Young, 13, who was last seen in the area of 3200 block of Northwest 142nd Avenue in Gainesville, Florida.

Young is 4’2," weighs 75 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue pajamas with images of white stars, circular blue sunglasses, and carrying a pink purse with an image of a white unicorn and rainbow on it.

Young has a noticeable callus on her right thumb.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app