Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida girl

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for one-year-old Hartley Mazzanti, who was last seen in the area of the 5600 block of South East Cable Drive in Stuart, Florida.

She was wearing a white dress with black hearts and black shoes. Mazzanti is 2’5", weighs 35 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be in the company of Christina Washington and they may be traveling in a 2006 black Toyota Corolla with Florida tag 489RYI. The roof of the vehicle is orange from rust. The trunk has two white spots on it.

Washington is 5’1", weighs 110 pounds, wears glasses and has brown hair and eyes.

The pair was seen in Jupiter, Florida after their disappearance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170 or 911.

