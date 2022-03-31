Florida Missing Child Alert issued for two Fort Myers teens last seen Saturday

article

Florida law enforcement officials are searching for two teenagers who went missing from the Fort Myers area.

The Florida Missing Child Alert was issued late Thursday morning for 16-year-old Ashton Lyons-Bell and 17-year-old Arriana Robles. According to FDLE, both were last seen together Saturday in the 2400 block of Prince Street in Fort Myers. They are known to frequent the Port Charlotte area.

Fort Myers police said both take prescribed medications. Recently, they have made threats to harm themselves.

Lyons-Bell is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words, "HS Rifle Team JROTC" printed on it, blue jeans, and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Robles is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a blue zip-up hoodie, black pants and black Nike slides with black socks. She is possibly wearing glasses and may have a septum nose ring. Officials said she's short, curly hair and a heart-shaped tattoo on her left him.

Advertisement

Officials did not provide details on what led up to their disappearance.