Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old girl last seen in Miami

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl last seen in Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The agency said Ava Joseph, 3, was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of Northwest 11th Avenue in Miami.

The toddler is a Black female that is three feet tall and 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, law enforcement officials said.

She may be with Jennifer Joseph, a black female who is five feet and four inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to FDLE.

Photo of Jennifer Joseph. Courtesy: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

They may be traveling in a 2016, blue Kia Forte lx with a Florida tag number "28AQRT."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 476-5423 or 911.