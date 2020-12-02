Expand / Collapse search

Florida non-profit turns trash into festive display to raise awareness of single-use plastic

A festive holiday display in Jacksonville Beach used single-use plastic to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the oceans and marine life.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - An educational non-profit organization in Florida has turned trash into a festive light display to help raise awareness about how the waste people produce affects the world’s oceans.

Footage shared by Beaches Go Green shows the display, called "Octopus Garden," a single-use-plastic awareness art installation, at this year’s annual Deck the Chairs event at Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

According to Beaches Go Green, 15,318 single-use plastic beverage bottles were used to make the display’s octopus arms, while a Repreve fabric made from 90% recycled bottles was used for the head, and more than 700 single-use plastic bags were used to create the jellyfish seen in the installation.