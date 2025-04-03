Florida nonprofit Yes Queen Dress Drive supplies free dresses ahead of dance season

The Brief A local nonprofit gives prom dresses to those who can’t afford them. The organization gives dresses, shoes and accessories to students for free. People in the community donate the dresses.



Yes Queen Dress Drive is a local non-profit looking to ease the high costs of shopping for prom and homecoming dresses.

"I believe that everyone deserves to feel like a queen, and their financial circumstances should never hinder that," said Yes Queen Dress Drive Founder Lacey Lakes.

The non-profit started with a simple Facebook post four years ago. Lakes requested old dresses, and she shockingly received 100 of them.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Yes Queen Dress Drive Founder Lacey Lakes sorting dresses.

Dig deeper:

"Then it just kept growing from there," Lakes said.

READ: Bucs evaluating potential Raymond James Stadium improvements

Yes Queen hosts a handful of pop-up events around the dance season, with the latest one at Wharton High School on April 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A pop-up event hosted by Yes Queen to give dresses to students.

Around 900 dresses, shoes and accessories will be available, all free of charge.

Registration is required, with applicants selecting a 30-minute window. Click here to register.

What they're saying:

"It's amazing to see the families come in, and the girls just light up when they find their dress," Lakes said. "There's just something so special about them walking out with the dress in hand, smiling to their family and knowing that they're about to have a super amazing prom or homecoming where they feel confident."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Donations increase around the dance season as well. Lakes thinks the cause helps dress owners part ways with meaningful pieces.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"A lot of times, dresses hold special memories for us, but then they end up sitting in the back of our closet, and we don't want to get rid of them because they have that sentimental meaning," Lakes said. "I think people were really drawn to the fact that they could donate them to a person that deserves to feel love and feel valued and make them feel like a queen."

What you can do:

Donation bins are at Corner Club in Seminole Heights and Provisions Coffee in Wesley Chapel .

For more information on Yes Queen, click here .

The Source: FOX 13's Barry Wong collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: