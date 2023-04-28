Florida nursing assistant spent $7K on cosmetic surgeries using patient’s identity: affidavit

article

A certified nursing assistant (CNA) was arrested after she opened a credit card in her 88-year-old Alzheimer's patient’s name and used it to purchase $7,000 in cosmetic surgery, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The CNA, later identified as 31-year-old Tiffany Acuna, allegedly used the credit card to purchase a Brazilian butt lift, J-plasma (Renuvion) and arm lipo procedures, an arrest affidavit revealed.

Acuna was booked into the Volusia County jail Thursday on charges of fraud and grand theft, but was later released after posting $10,000 bail, officials said.

On April 4, deputies responded to the patient's home in Deltona after a credit card bill for $7,160.11 arrived in her mail. Her husband told deputies no one had signed up for the account.

An investigation revealed a transaction for $7,000 was made on Nov. 1, 2022, for multiple procedures at Moon Plastic Surgery Center in Miami, Florida. The customer was identified as Acuna.

When investigators asked her about the allegations over the phone, Acuna denied applying for the credit card in the victim's name and denied receiving cosmetic surgery, VSO said.

Deputies said she later contacted the victim's husband requesting a meeting to set up a repayment plan.

On Thursday morning, Acuna arrived at the victim's home with $1,500 in cash and a loan agreement contract, and was met by deputies who arrested her.

Clarification: The Volusia Sheriff's Office in its release initially referred to her as a nurse, but later clarified that the woman was a nursing assistant.