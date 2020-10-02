Florida official warns against online voting misinformation ahead of election

Florida's secretary of state says voters should be on alert against social media misinformation in the weeks leading up to the November 3 presidential election.

More specifically, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said posts on Facebook and Twitter told voters the date of the election had moved or that their precinct had been changed.

“If you get information in your Facebook feed that election day has been moved to Wednesday, or that your precinct is closed and you have to drive 30 minutes away, this is the type of information we want to encourage all Floridians don't get it anywhere but your Supervisor of Elections office," Lee said.

Lee said security has been installed and updated against Russian and other outside cyber interference, adding that vote-by-mail procedures have been in place for years. The secretary also said coronavirus procedures are ready at precincts, including personal protective equipment for poll workers and social-distancing requirements for voters.

But bad information from outside sources worries Lee, who feels the public needs to be educated to differentiate incorrect messages they get through social media from accurate information they get from local election officials. The state has launched a voter education campaign to encourage voters to seek out information from reliable sources ahead of the election.

“There will be a great deal of incorrect information that will be promulgated via social media and other," Lee said. "So, we are engaged in a voter education campaign right now, as are many county supervisors of elections, to encourage voters to rely on trusted sources for election information.”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.