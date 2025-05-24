American Victory Ship commemorates 80 years of service on Memorial Day weekend

The Brief The American Victory Ship is commemorating 80 years of service on Memorial Day this weekend. It officially launched out of California 80 years ago, and would go on to serve in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The ship now serves the Tampa Bay community as a floating museum and training site.



A historic ship is commemorating Memorial Day this weekend while also marking a historic milestone of its own.

The backstory:

The American Victory Ship officially launched out of California 80 years ago on May 24, 1945.

After being built in just 55 days, the vessel would go on to serve in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Now she serves the Tampa Bay community as a floating museum and training site.

To celebrate the anniversary, staff hosted historic World War two vehicles and reenactors, offered rare, guided engine room tours, and had local food trucks on site.

Bill Kuzmick, the President of the American Victory Ship & Museum Steering Committee, told FOX 13 every dollar that comes through the door goes back towards restoring and maintaining the now 80-year-old steamship.

What they're saying:

"It really takes a lot of effort to paint, powder and everything it takes to keep the ship running, so it's important to continue to raise awareness for the ship and keep her running. She's part of American history," Kuzmick stressed.

Admission for all guests is lowered to $8 all weekend.

They will also open at 10 a.m. instead of 12 p.m. on Memorial Day, when they plan on having WWII veterans join them on board.

What you can do:

The American Victory ship is always looking for more volunteers to help with tours year-round.

You can learn more by visiting the American Victory Ship and Museum website.

