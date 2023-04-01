Run for Turtles returns to Siesta Key beach

article

On Saturday, the Mote Marine Laboratory’s Annual Run for the Turtles returned to Siesta Key Beach for the 34th time.

The event hosted 1,000 runners, both on Siesta Key Beach for the 1-mile fun run and Manasota for the Track Club-sanctioned 5k.

Runners from 27 different states attended the event and their support made a significant difference.

While the final amount is still being added up, over $55,000 was raised for Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program. The money will provide support for STCRP, which conducts daily surveys turtles nesting season, as well as tags and satellite-tracks turtles.

It is a program that means allot to those involved such as Dr, Jake Lasala.

"Run for the Turtles is the longest-standing fundraiser for Mote; we have been monitoring and protecting endangered sea turtles along local beaches for 41 years, and the Run raises thousands of dollars each year for this important service," said Lasala, Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program Manager.

Over the past 41 years of the program’s history, STCRP has monitored over 136,784 turtle crawls and tagged over 10,000 sea turtles.

The organization has helped protect millions of sea turtle hatchlings.

