Florida panther hit by car in Pasco County — the first ever recorded there
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Wildlife officials confirmed a male Florida panther, estimated to be two or three years old, was killed last week by a vehicle on I-75 near State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
What we know:
It marks the first recorded panther death in Pasco County. Typically, panthers rarely roam north of Fort Myers due to shrinking habitats.
READ: Second osprey dies after getting tangled in fishing line above Tampa canal
By the numbers:
Fewer than 200 Florida panthers are left in the wild, making them critically endangered, according to wildlife officials.
In 2024, 36 panthers were killed by vehicles, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. So far in 2025, wildlife officials said there have been nine roadway deaths.
Why you should care:
Florida panthers are not only the state’s official animal, but also one of the most endangered species in the country. Each loss is a significant blow to efforts to rebuild their population.
The Source: This story is based on reporting by FOX 13’s Evyn Moon, who spoke with wildlife experts at ZooTampa and WildPath. Data on panther populations and roadway deaths comes from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission records.