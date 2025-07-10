Florida panther hit by car in Pasco County — the first ever recorded there

The Brief A young Florida panther was struck and killed by a car on I-75 in Wesley Chapel — the first known panther death in Pasco County. Experts said it’s both tragic and hopeful, because the panther was so far north, signaling the Florida Wildlife Corridor is working to reconnect habitats. Fewer than 200 Florida panthers remain in the wild, with vehicle collisions a leading cause of death.



Wildlife officials confirmed a male Florida panther, estimated to be two or three years old, was killed last week by a vehicle on I-75 near State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.

What we know:

It marks the first recorded panther death in Pasco County. Typically, panthers rarely roam north of Fort Myers due to shrinking habitats.

By the numbers:

Fewer than 200 Florida panthers are left in the wild, making them critically endangered, according to wildlife officials.

In 2024, 36 panthers were killed by vehicles, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. So far in 2025, wildlife officials said there have been nine roadway deaths.

Why you should care:

Florida panthers are not only the state’s official animal, but also one of the most endangered species in the country. Each loss is a significant blow to efforts to rebuild their population.