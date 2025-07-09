Second osprey dies after getting tangled in fishing line above Tampa canal

The Brief An osprey was found dead hanging from a cable line over a Tampa canal, tangled in fishing line. It's the second bird to die this way at the same location in just a few months. Wildlife rescuers say the deaths are preventable and want faster access to the cable line before another bird dies.



A young osprey was found dead, hanging from a cable line above a bypass canal near I-4 in Tampa.

What we know:

The bird got entangled in discarded fishing line. It's the second bird to die this way in the same spot since January.

Wildlife rescuers with the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay say the situation is devastating but avoidable.

They’ve been trying to get in touch with the cable company that owns the line to come up with a plan for quicker rescue access if another entanglement occurs.

The backstory:

In January, another osprey was found hanging from the same cable line. At the time, crews were able to rescue the bird using a bucket truck. However, it died hours later due to the extent of its injuries.

President of the Raptor Center, Nancy Murrah, says both incidents were caused by the same issue: fishing line litter tangled around the overhead cable. She believes it’s creating a dangerous snare for birds flying low to fish in the canal.

She said, "the thing that happens in our environment over and over again is preventable injuries."

What they're saying:

"This is a young bird. This bird didn’t have to die this way just by flying around," said Murrah. "These birds are flying low and in between these lines, fishing. So they’re getting entangled there. I don’t think people are intentionally snaring them."

What's next:

Rescuers are asking the cable company to clean off the line, which still has fishing line visibly entangled across it, or consider raising the height of the cable.

They hope proactive changes can prevent a third bird death. In the meantime, volunteers are closely monitoring the area.

FOX 13 reached out to the cable company for comment but has not yet heard back.