Florida Poly offers new fast-track medical degree program to help with countywide doctor shortage

The shortage surpasses the state average. Florida Polytechnic University and the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine have joined forces to launch an accelerated program.



Polk County is experiencing a significant shortage of health care professionals, including dentists and pediatricians, due to its rapidly growing population.

The backstory:

This shortage surpasses the state average, leading to strained resources and impacting residents' access to timely medical care.

"Patients may face longer wait times in clinics and delays in scheduling appointments, which can hinder timely screenings and treatment for existing health issues and chronic diseases," explained Taylor Freeman, the public health planner with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County.

Why you should care:

The county is already witnessing an increase in emergency room visits for primary care services and chronic disease management.

To tackle this pressing issue, Florida Polytechnic University and the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine have joined forces to launch an accelerated program. This initiative allows students to earn both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree in just six years, rather than the traditional eight.

"The health care sector is thriving in this region, and we anticipate that graduates of this program will reinvest their skills and expertise back into Polk County," said Bryan Brooks, the vice president for student affairs, enrollment management, and strategic communications.

Freeman emphasized the need for expanding medical infrastructure and fostering collaboration among agencies to enhance health care services in the county.

"We aim to engage agencies working towards improving access to services and alleviating the strain on our residents," Freeman stated. "By facilitating a collaborative space, we can identify initiatives to support and advance."

What's next:

Additionally, Florida Polytechnic is exploring the possibility of offering its first Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine PhD program, further contributing to the development of health care professionals in the region.