Florida ranked as the worst state in the country for aging in place: Study

The Brief According to a study from Seniorly.com, Florida ranked 50th in the country for aging in place. The rankings are based on factors like access to home healthcare, housing costs and weather hazards. Utah took the top spot behind North Dakota and New Jersey.



When it comes to retiring, Florida is a popular spot for seniors, but a new study is challenging that long-held belief. New research on the best and worst states for "aging in place" has Florida ranked last in the country.

What we know:

The phrase "aging in place" means staying in your home as you get older and making plans to live as independently as long as possible in your later years. Of the more than 4.2 million Americans that will turn 65 this year, nearly 75% said they want to age in place. That's according to data from Seniorly.com, which ranked the best and worst states for aging in place.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"I was not surprised that Florida is ranked last, because the states that do better on aging in place and home and community-based services are those that have expanded Medicaid," USF School of Aging Studies Interim Director Dr. Debra Dobbs said.

According to the study, the biggest aspects driving down Florida's ranking is a lack of home health aides.

By the numbers:

In Florida there's just one aide for every 56 seniors, which is the worst ratio in the country. Also, high housing costs are contributing to Florida's dead last ranking. According to the study, 30% of Florida homeowners over 65 spend more than 30% of their income on housing, which makes Florida 45th in the country when it comes to housing.

READ: People in these states spend the most on health care

"People aren't able to afford their homes. And this was only exacerbated from last fall's hurricanes. You need affordable housing not just for the people who live in those places, but also the people who care for the people who live in those places," Dobbs said.

Dig deeper:

A map shows the states in blue ranking at the top of the list for aging in place and the states in red ranking at the bottom with most of the southeast in red.

Other than housing and healthcare, some of what's driving down Florida's ranking is weather hazards. Despite its nickname, the Sunshine State averages 53 inches of precipitation per year — more than almost any other state.

Dobbs – a professor with USF's School of Aging Studies – said she has seen that having family close by for seniors is one of the best ways to improve the quality of life for someone aging in place.

"There's the thing about wanting to be independent and live on your own. But if you have you know having children. You might have children who move here, or you've had a number of older people move here because their kids are already here. And so then their children can help care for them," Dobbs said.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jordan Bowen.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: