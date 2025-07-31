Florida redfish could soon be more widely available thanks to Sarasota company

The Brief Wild-caught redfish are a popular recreational fish in Florida but are rarely found in restaurants or grocery stores due to past overfishing. A Sarasota-based aquaculture company, Pine Island Redfish, is successfully farming redfish at Mote Marine Research Park and plans to expand significantly. The company's sustainable practices include using nutrient-rich wastewater to cultivate mangroves for coastal restoration.



Redfish, prized by anglers across Florida, have been historically scarce in commercial markets due to overfishing in the mid-1980s, leading to a ban on commercial harvesting of wild redfish.

Megan Sorby's Pine Island Redfish is working to change this by raising redfish in aquaculture tanks at Mote Marine Research Park in Sarasota.

Local perspective:

Currently, they harvest twice a year, in the spring and fall, making their farm-raised redfish available in select Gulf Coast Publix stores and restaurants like Indigenous in downtown Sarasota.

The owner of Indigenous notes that the quality of the farm-raised redfish is excellent, offering a clean, sweet white meat.

Big picture view:

Pine Island Redfish currently produces about 24,000 pounds of redfish annually. They utilize the nutrient-rich wastewater from their tanks to grow mangroves, which are then used for coastal restoration efforts, enhancing their sustainability.

Their goal is to contribute to a more seafood-independent U.S. market by farming a local fish.

What's next:

Pine Island Redfish has plans for significant expansion with a fully permitted site on Pine Island off the coast of Fort Myers. This larger facility is expected to create more than 40 full-time jobs and dramatically increase redfish production by several thousand pounds per week.

While currently producing around 24,000 pounds of redfish a year, their mangrove cultivation efforts are also set to increase, with a target of producing 45,000 trees in the coming year.

Consumers can anticipate seeing more of Pine Island Redfish in retail locations and on restaurant menus, particularly in the Gulf Coast region, as the company scales up its operations.