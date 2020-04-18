Florida releases names of assisted living facilities with COVID-19 cases

On Saturday Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida would reveal the names of assisted living facilities throughout the state that have had COVID-19 cases though the number of cases will not be available.

As of Saturday, more than 1,600 people associated with assisted living facilities in Florida tested positive for COVID-19. That number includes both residents and staff.

As soon as anyone associated with an assisted living facility tests positive, the facility is supposed to notify residents and staff.

DeSantis said he has no reason to believe that facilities were not following through with notifications, but said just in case it did happen, he wanted family members to have the information.

Bay Area assisted living facilities with COVID-19 cases:

Citrus (1)

- Crown Court

DeSoto (2)

- Arcadia Oaks Assisted Living

- DeSoto Health & Rehab

Highlands (1)

- Palms of Sebring

Hillsborough (4)

- Freedom Plaza

- Inspired Living At Tampa

- Promise Pointe At Tampa Oaks

- Rocky Creek Village

Manatee (8)

- Braden River Rehabilitation Center Llc

- Bradenton Health Care

- Brookdale Bradenton Gardens

- Casa Mora Rehabilitation And Extended Care

- Manatee Springs Rehabilitation And Nursing Center

- Residence At Bay Vue

- Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center

- Westminster Point Pleasant

Pasco (2)

- Grand Villa of New Port Richey

- Royal Oaks Nursing Center

Pinellas (25)

- Arc Of Tampa Bay: Al Hambra

- Arc Of Tampa Bay: Clearwater

- Arc Of Tampa Bay: Safety Harbor

- Bay Tree Center

- Belleair Health Care Center

- Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor

- Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg

- Heron House Of Largo

- Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center

- Inn At Freedom Square

- Inn At Lake Seminole Square

- Lakeside Oaks Care Center

- Manorcare Health Services Dunedin

- Masonic Home Of Florida

- Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center

- Palm Garden Of Clearwater

- Palm Garden Of Largo

- Pinellas Point Nursing And Rehab Center

- Regal Palms

- Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services

- South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center

- St. Mark Assisted Living Center

- St. Mark Village

- Stratford Court Of Palm Harbor

-Tierra Pines Center

Polk (5)

- Consulate Health Care Of Lakeland

- Highlands Lake Center

- Lakeland Hills Center

- Merrill Gardens At Championsgate

- Palm Garden Of Winter Haven

Sarasota (10)

- A Banyan Residence

- Bay Breeze Health And Rehabilitation Center

- Beneva Lakes Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center

- Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota

- Consulate Health Care Of Sarasota

- Glenridge On Palmer Ranch Inc.

- Magnolia Acres

- Magnolia Health And Rehabilitation Center

- Pines Of Sarasota

- Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center

Sumter (3)

- Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living

- Osprey Point Nursing Center

- Serenades In The Villages

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

