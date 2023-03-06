Florida reptile group files motion against state's rules prohibiting certain species

Reptile lovers are beginning to fight back against the state's rules, which they say are way too restrictive.

If you were to go to Family Reptiles in Lakeland, you could buy a ball python or a bearded dragon, but there are certain species that are illegal. Some local reptile lovers just took their concerns to court.

Dominque Kennedy's favorite pets when he was younger were iguanas. But, that's something his little son can't experience for himself because they were added to a prohibited list of reptiles back in 2021, joining tagus and Burmese pythons.

All three are non-native, therefore a threat to the state’s ecosystem if they escape or are turned loose.

"You need a permit to have them," Daniel Parker, a spokesperson with the United States Association of Reptile Keepers, Florida, said. "And its pretty much impossible for anyone to get a new permit at this point."

"Non-native species can harm Florida’s ecology and economy, as well as human health and safety," said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Carli Segelson.

Family Reptile in Lakeland has a permit, but they are under lock and key with a warning sign to ensure the non-native species' they have don't escape.

"We all agree there is a problem. There’s no denying there’s not a problem. The problem is how were fixing it," said Elizabeth Wisnecki with Family Reptile.

Wisnecki said reptile owners should be educated about the damages that non-native species can do if they escape. She said they shouldn't be banned all together.

That's why the United States Association of Reptile Keepers, Florida, recently filed a motion against the state that, if approved, would repeal Florida’s rule restricting reptile ownership.

"The state constitution gives FWC power over wildlife. We are saying that the animals that we have are captive animals under human care, They do not qualify as a wild animal," said Parker.

Reptile enthusiasts are not only concerned about the animals that are on the prohibited list, but they are also worried about FWC possibly adding new species to the banned list.

A judge will soon decide if that argument has any teeth.