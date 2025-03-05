Florida sends team to South Carolina to help fight wildfires

The Brief Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said the Florida Forest Service will help crews battle wildfires in South Carolina. The Complex Incident Management Team consists of 35 Florida Forest Service professionals. As of Wednesday morning, there were at least 10 active wildfires in the Carolinas and Georgia.



The Florida Forest Service is sending dozens of workers to South Carolina to help fight a series of ongoing wildfires, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced.

Wildfires burning for days

Big picture view:

South Carolina is the hardest-hit state along the Eastern Seaboard, with more than 175 fires reported at one point this past Sunday.

As of Wednesday morning, there were at least 10 active wildfires in the Carolinas and Georgia, many of which are listed as contained.

Pictured: The Carolina Forest Wildfire burning near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Courtesy: Florida Department of Agriculture.)

Help from Florida

Dig deeper:

The Complex Incident Management Team, which consists of 35 Florida Forest Service professionals, is designed to manage large-scale and complex wildfire incidents.

While the team will help with overall containment efforts, saving homes is also considered a high priority.

What they're saying:

"When a neighbor is in need, Florida will always answer the call for help. Just as we would count on South Carolina to stand with us in our time of need, we are proud to send our highly skilled wildland firefighting personnel to assist in their wildfire response," Simpson said. "The Florida Forest Service’s expertise in managing complex wildfire incidents will help protect lives, property, and natural resources. This is what true partnership looks like — states working together to meet challenges head-on and ensure the safety of our communities."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: