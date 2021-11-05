Florida Strawberry Festival reveals 2022 musical lineup

article

After canceling the headline entertainment for 2021 due to the pandemic, Florida Strawberry Festival organizers say that won't be the case next year. On Friday, they released the lineup of entertainers for the upcoming 2022 event.

There will be 24 headline artists taking the stage on the Wish Farms Soundstage, which is one of the more popular attractions of the festival.

Advance tickets for admission to the festival and to the shows will go on sale on December 9 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, and over the phone at 813-754-1996. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, you can call 813-719-6680.

The lineup is as follows:

March 3, 2022

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 am

The Oak Ridge Boys @ 3:30 pm

Lady A @ 7:30 pm

March 4, 2022

The Beach Boys @ 3:30 pm

Boyz II Men @ 7:30 pm

March 5, 2022

Home Free @ 3:30 pm

Lauren Daigle @ 7:30 pm

March 6, 2022

Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss @ 3:30 pm

Sammy Hagar & The Circle @ 7:30 pm

March 7, 2022

John Anderson @ 3:30 pm

Kenzie Wheeler @ 7:30 pm

March 8, 2022

Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson @ 3:30 pm

Zach Williams @ 7:30 pm

March 9, 2022

Lee Greenwood @ 3:30 pm

Jake Owen @ 7:30 pm

March 10, 2022

The Lettermen @ 10:30 am

The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters @ 3:30 pm

TESLA @ 7:30 pm

March 11, 2022

Gene Watson @ 3:30 pm

Cole Swindell @ 7:30 pm

March 12, 2022

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots @ 3:30 pm

Nelly @ 7:30 pm

March 13, 2022

The Bellamy Brothers @ 3:30 pm

Sam Hunt @ 7:30 pm

The 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 3-13. The event draws over 500,000 people across 11 days.

