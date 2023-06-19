Florida teen dies after being thrown off Jet Ski without life jacket: deputies

A 17-year-old boy was recovered from a lake in Polk County after he apparently drowned following a Jet Ski incident, officials said.

The apparent incident happened at Lake Clinch in Frostproof shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Two teens were riding on a Jet Ski when the driver, the victim, made an abrupt turn that ejected them into the water, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The 15-year-old passenger was able to swim back to the Jet Ski since he was wearing a life jacket.

The teen, a student at Ridge Technical College, was not wearing a life vest and his friend wasn't able to find him. An underwater drone was able to locate the teen, who was found dead in about 20 feet of water shortly after midnight, official said.

"Our hearts hurt today for this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jose's family and loved ones. This is a tragic accident and a stark reminder that life jackets save lives," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release. "Please, when out on the water, wear a life jacket. It could save your life."

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date, but officials said it appears at this time that he drowned.