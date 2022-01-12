Florida teen arrested after putting rat poison, soap in man’s orange juice, deputies say

A 14-year-old in the Florida Panhandle admitted to placing poison in a man’s drink after hearing him discuss possibly putting in a "shelter home," authorities say.

Okaloosa County deputies took the Fort Walton Beach teen into custody Sunday, charging him with poisoning food or water with the intent to injure or kill.

According to the agency, the victim said he "something peculiar in his cup of orange juice and quickly spit it out."

When he poured his drink into the sink, he noticed green particles, recognizing them as rat poison which he keeps in his kitchen. A box was found on top of the fridge. Officials said soap was also found in the orange juice.

The teen said it was in response to a conversation he overheard, adding that the victim suggested residential counseling for the young suspect.

Officials did not specify the relationship between the victim and suspect.

