Florida to introduce dementia training to law enforcement after signing of new bill

A newly signed law establishes formal training for law enforcement in Florida to learn how to interact with people who have memory care issues.

The online course, which is expected to become available in October, will teach techniques for effective communication, recognizing behavioral symptoms and characteristics, and using alternatives to physical restraint when encountering a person suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The course will also teach law enforcement officers how to identify signs of elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

This new law is expected to greatly help aging Floridians and their loved ones, who often serve as caregivers.

"Learning communication strategies, how to handle behaviors, and de-escalation strategies are imperative when dealing with individuals with Alzheimer's," Florida A&M student Kaylin Jean-Louis said to lawmakers in January. "I cannot tell you the number of situations that could have been exacerbated with my grandmother if my mother and I had not sought training to be her caregiver."

The Alzheimer’s Association of Florida, a major proponent of the new law, says Alzheimer's and dementia patients are at an especially high risk of displaying troubling behaviors in public that can result in calls to police.

"Instances can include erratic driving or auto accidents, indecent exposure, shoplifting and disaster response," the association said in a statement.

Six in ten living with Alzheimer’s will wander at some point, according to the association, increasing their risk of running into law enforcement and having an interaction that can escalate without proper training.

"My grandmother has wandered from her home two times. We were fortunate that neighbors saw her and were able to get her back home safely," Jean-Louis said. "However, we also understand that's not the case for everyone. To handle that, or to know that law enforcement has the training on how to handle situations with those with Alzheimer's provides me peace of mind."

According to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, 580,000 Floridians over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease. It’s estimated that by 2025, that number will rise to 720,000.

"The Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters join caregivers across our state in applauding the Florida legislature for taking a step to protect our most vulnerable citizens," said Alex Anderson, vice president of public policy at the Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters. "We encourage all law enforcement agencies to work with the Department of Elder Affairs to roll out dementia training for their staff."