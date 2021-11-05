Florida to launch substance abuse education program for middle, high school students

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the first lady, Casey, announced a program that will be dedicated to educating students across Florida on the dangers and consequences of substance abuse.

The announcement came during a Friday morning school assembly at Seminole High School, where Gov. DeSantis announced the state will invest $5 million into "The Facts. Your Future" program. The curriculum will be provided to school districts, specifically for students in middle and high schools. It's unclear when schools will begin using it.

The governor said the goal is to steer "our youth away from substance abuse."

"We want people to live healthy and productive lives," he said. "There’s ups and downs in life. Often times you learn from that. You can’t rewind the clock. You’re going to do a lot of great stuff if you put your mind to it."

The assembly hosted several different speakers who addressed who substance abuse has impacted them personally through loved ones they've lost as a result of addiction.

The parents of a previous Seminole High student, Mark and Lori, said they lost their son to substance abuse.

When I look at you," Lori said during the presentation, "I think of Matt because he sat right here. Matt never thought he would be an addict."

Their son was a standout swimmer at Seminole High, and even won championships.

"In his 20s, he told us he smoked weed for the first time at the age of 13," Lori recalled. "Later, alcohol was added to the mix. In his senior year of high school, Matt suffered a back injury and was given pain pills."

After, he had a dependency on drugs, his parents said.

"The drugs grew to control Matthew," Lori said. "The choices you make now and in the years ahead…will impact your entire life. Addiction impacts all of us."

Students at Seminole High also heard from a young man who dealt with substance abuse personally. He explained how one decision to drink and drive changed his life forever. He described how he lost both of his eyes, was in a coma, and is still dealing with the effects of the brain trauma as a result of the crash.

"I think it's an incredible opportunity to really learn about not just substance but, unfortunately, the consequences of the substances and how it can effect not just my life," said Derrick Jenkins, who is from St. Pete, "but my family's life, my friends' life, everyone around me, the community as a whole."