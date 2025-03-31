Florida Toll Relief Program ends Monday

The Brief Florida's Toll Relief Program is set to expire on Monday, March 31. For the past two years, the state has been giving a 50% credit to drivers with 35 or more toll transactions in a single month. A total of 1.2 million drivers saved nearly $1 billion – an average of about $400 per year, per person.



A program giving many Florida drivers a big discount is coming to an end on Monday.

What is the Toll Relief Program?

By the numbers:

Under Florida's Toll Relief Program, the state has been giving a 50% credit to drivers with 35 or more toll transactions in a single month.

Over the past two years, the program has saved a total of nearly $1 billion for 1.2 million drivers – an average of about $400 per year, per person.

What's next:

Barring a last-minute intervention, the discount will go away starting in April.

Gov. Ron DeSantis could announce an extension if he's able to secure more funding, but the Governor's Office has not said whether he plans to do that.

