Florida Toll Relief Program returns for second year

Drivers across Florida who frequently use toll roads can once again save money on those costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday the state's Toll Relief Program is back for a second year.

The state will use $450 million in funds to reimburse drivers who record 35 or more toll transactions in a month using either SunPass or another Florida transponder. Eligible drivers will get a 50% credit to their account.

"That is a way for us to provide relief for folks, given that we’ve been in this inflationary period," said Gov. DeSantis at a news conference on Monday. "You’ve got groceries and all these other things."

Whether drivers are commuting for work, driving for a rideshare or leisure, many drive the toll roads around the state every day.

"Four to five times a week," Patty Shay, who lives on Anna Maria Island, said. "Usually I come up here and then I turn around and I go back again."

Drivers who drive up and down the coast regularly say they rack up a hefty bill from the toll roads.

"The gas adds up," Shay said. "The tolls add up. I can’t even tell you how much I spend in tolls over a month. It’s quite a lot."

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), more than 1.2 million drivers saved a total of $500 million in 2023.

"Which you figure, if you’re working full time, you’re going to do that on a monthly basis, no problem," Gov. DeSantis said.

The renewed toll relief program officially began on Monday and will run through the end of March 2025. Drivers who are eligible for rebates will start seeing them in May.

