Florida troopers reminding drivers to ‘move over’ for emergency vehicles along I-75

For those traveling in Sarasota and Manatee counties, drivers may notice a few extra patrol vehicles during Tuesday’s drive.

Florida Highway Patrol will be out in full force along Interstate 75 to remind people to move over for emergency vehicles and service vehicles. Drivers are asked to move over to a further lane or slow down by 20 miles per hour if you can’t move over safely.

"If someone is driving aggressively or tailgating or doing those things that are going to cause a crash, it’s putting everybody in that immediate area in danger," said Lt. Greg Bueno with FHP. "That’s your family. That’s my family. So, it makes a difference."

Monday’s traffic enforcement begins at 7:30 a.m. and runs into the afternoon.

Sarasota County deputies and North Port police will also be assisting.

