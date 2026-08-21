Tropics remain quiet as disturbance develops near Bermuda

The Brief FOX 13 meteorologists are monitoring a small cluster of showers and thunderstorms showing signs of organization east-southeast of Bermuda. High wind shear and Saharan dust are expected to limit tropical development across the Atlantic Basin over the coming days. Meteorologists report the system will drift slowly southwest before turning back north without posing any immediate threat.



FOX 13 meteorologists are keeping an eye on a small disturbance east-southeast of Bermuda, but high wind shear and dry Saharan dust should keep the rest of the tropics quiet for a bit longer.

Atlantic tropical weather outlook

What we know:

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms located east-southeast of Bermuda is showing some early signs of organization.

Bermuda tropical disturbance tracking

Forecasters say any development will be slow as the system drifts southwest. The cluster is expected to eventually curve back toward the north. The disturbance is not something to be concerned about, according to the FOX 13 weather team.

A combination of Saharan dust and high wind shear continues to suppress major tropical activity, keeping conditions across the Atlantic Basin relatively calm for now.