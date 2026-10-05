Florida undercover probe nabs 10 accused in $150K fish, sea turtle poaching scheme

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The Brief Ten people face criminal charges following a multi-year undercover probe into an illegal commercial fishing network. Authorities said the suspects poached 23,000 pounds of fish and illegally sold marine life valued over $150,000. Three men are accused of catching and selling protected sea turtles to undercover officers during the investigation.



Ten people are facing multiple criminal charges following a four-year undercover investigation into a large-scale commercial poaching operation, officials announced.

Undercover probe exposes illegal catch

What we know:

State and local authorities dismantled an illicit network accused of illegally catching and selling tens of thousands of pounds of fish, shrimp, and protected sea turtles. The Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission launched the investigation in May 2022 after receiving complaints regarding reef fish poaching in the Gulf.

Undercover officers said they were approached by a suspect proposing to sell illegally caught fish. Investigators reported that the group regularly exceeded daily limits for red snapper and gag grouper, circumventing state reporting rules by conducting sales late at night, directly from homes, or through handoffs on the water.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated whether additional suspects could face charges as court proceedings move forward. Officials also have not revealed the specific buyer identities or businesses that purchased the poached seafood.

Massive illegal harvests and sales

By the numbers:

Investigators said the group illegally harvested about 23,000 pounds of fish and generated more than $150,000 in illegal sales of fish, shrimp, and sea turtles. Three group members—Terry Carrington, Anthony Folsom, and Jordan Neylan—allegedly captured sea turtles, selling three adults and two hatchlings to undercover officers.

Ten individuals face charges including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, cheating, unlawful possession or sale of sea turtles, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Officials vow strict law enforcement

What they're saying:

"We plan to leave Florida better to God than how we found it, and poachers abusing our natural resources will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Attorney General James Uthmeier said. "Those who abuse our waters and wildlife will find out how tough our laws are."

"The fish and turtles are more than part of our landscape; they are part of our way of life," Franklin County Sheriff AJ "Tony" Smith said. "When they are exploited and stolen, we take this personally."

What you can do:

Anyone who witnesses wildlife violations is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or submit tips online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.