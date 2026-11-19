The Brief Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is celebrating the grand opening of The Breeze, a $30 million renovation designed to give guests more smoke-free options. The changes include portions of the casino floor, hotel lobby and bar areas, with smoke-free access to other resort amenities. Smoking is still permitted in designated areas of the property. Grand-opening events run November 19–22.



Visitors to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa now have expanded options for avoiding cigarette smoke, following a $30 million renovation aimed at creating a smoke-free experience across portions of the resort.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa renovations

What we know:

The casino is celebrating the grand opening of The Breeze, a newly renovated collection of spaces designed to allow guests to move between gaming, dining and other amenities without entering designated smoking areas.

The four-day celebration begins Thursday, November 19, and continues through Sunday.

What's changing at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa?

The $30 million project includes renovations to portions of the casino floor between the Elvis piano display and Cipresso restaurant, along with the hotel lobby and L Bar.

Improvements include new carpeting, chairs, gaming table felts and ceiling treatments.

According to the casino, The Breeze is designed to provide a smoke-free route through multiple parts of the property, including arrival areas, hotel towers, restaurants, bars, gaming spaces, the spa and pool amenities.

By the numbers:

The resort already offers other smoke-free gaming options, including the Draper Room, which features 44 poker tables and 12 live table games.

The Hard Rock Event Center is also operating as a temporary, 24-hour smoke-free gaming area with 682 slot machines and 34 table games.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, employs nearly 4,300 people and operates more than 800 hotel rooms across two towers.

Is smoking still allowed at Hard Rock Tampa?

Dig deeper:

Despite the expansion, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has not eliminated smoking throughout its casino.

Designated smoking areas remain available on the property.

That means visitors can choose smoke-free areas, but the resort is not operating under a property-wide smoking ban.

The distinction is significant for casino guests and employees who may be concerned about exposure to secondhand smoke.

Why is Hard Rock expanding its smoke-free options?

The backstory:

Hard Rock officials say the investment was prompted by guest feedback and a desire to accommodate visitors who prefer smoke-free environments.

"The Breeze Grand Opening Weekend marks a defining moment for our resort, expanding the way guests can experience Seminole Hard Rock Tampa with greater choice and comfort," said Travis Lunn, president of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, in a statement.

The changes give the resort an opportunity to appeal to customers who enjoy casino gaming and entertainment but prefer to avoid cigarette smoke.

They also represent a substantial investment at one of Tampa Bay's major hospitality and entertainment destinations.

What we don't know:

Casino officials attribute the investment to guest feedback, although the company has not released survey results or other figures showing how many visitors requested additional smoke-free spaces.

The company has not disclosed whether it expects the smoke-free expansion to increase visitor spending or attract new customers.

Hard Rock has not detailed whether the renovation changes smoking policies for employees working in areas where smoking remains permitted.

What's happening during the grand opening?

What's next:

Hard Rock is marking the opening with four days of special events and casino promotions from November 19 through November 22.

The resort says more than $500,000 in casino promotions are planned, including drawings, a blackjack tournament benefiting the Roberto Clemente Foundation and a chance to win a 2026 Mercedes-Benz electric G-Class SUV.

Other activities include special restaurant menus, entertainment and a free poolside yoga class for the first 50 registered participants on Sunday at 10 a.m.

A promotional scavenger hunt also involves 30 guitar picks hidden at locations across Tampa Bay and Orlando, with prizes available to participants who find them and redeem them at the casino on November 20.

Click here for more information about The Breeze.