Teens accused of breaking into Florida water park may have done it for social media content: OCSO

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The Brief Three teens are accused of breaking into a Florida water park on Saturday night. Deputies said the teens stole ice cream and may have recorded the theft on a GoPro for social media content. Charges for additional suspects are pending.



Three teenagers are facing charges after deputies said they broke into a Florida water park Saturday night and stole ice cream.

The backstory:

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park in Destin to investigate an alarm that had been triggered.

When they arrived, deputies said they saw several teens inside who took off running when they saw law enforcement officers.

Deputies said they locked down the area and used a drone to help track them down.

During the search, deputies found two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, ice cream was stolen from the park and the burglary may have been recorded on a GoPro for social media content.

The three teens have been charged with burglary.

What's next:

Charges for additional suspects are pending, according to OCSO.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, OCSO wrote, "The trio found out breaking into a water park for likes is a quick way to get soaked in bad consequences."