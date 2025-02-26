Florida woman accused of stealing electricity calls 911 before Great Dane attacked, injured deputy: PCSO

The Brief A woman accused of stealing electricity has been arrested on a slew of charges. Investigators said Tiffany Perkins released her dogs at two Duke Energy employees and one of the dogs attacked a deputy. PCSO's Animal Control responded and recovered a second Great Dane that was in extremely poor health. Both Great Danes were removed from the property.



A Florida woman is facing a slew of charges after investigators said she was stealing electricity, sent a Great Dane to attack a deputy and had another dog on her property that was in poor health.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to a home on Sugar Pine Loop shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the request of two Duke Energy employees.

Investigators said the Duke Energy employees were at the home regarding a possible theft of utilities and Tiffany Perkins, 28, released her dogs at them.

The deputy said Perkins called 911 shortly after he arrived and began speaking with her.

As the deputy moved toward Tiffany to arrest her, he was attacked by a Great Dane, which injured his arm and eye, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Perkins mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Additional deputies showed up and took Perkins into custody.

Investigators said Perkins was indeed stealing electricity from Duke Energy after they had cut the power from her home.

PCSO's Animal Control responded and recovered a second Great Dane that was in extremely poor health. Both Great Danes were removed from the property.

Perkins was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated assault (2-counts), resisting with violence, resisting without violence, theft of utility services, petit theft, trespass other than structure/ conveyance, animal cruelty, open septic, nuisance injurious to health, burning prohibited materials, waste tire disposal, misuse of 911, and unpermitted landfill.

