Florida woman buried cats alive believing they were demons: MCSO

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The Brief Martin County sheriff’s deputies rescued two cats buried alive in Hobe Sound after a woman claimed she buried them because she thought they were demons. Two other cats were found dead in the yard as investigators dug up the property at Hobe Sound Mobile Home Park. Alba Chavez, 37, was taken into custody and faces multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty.



A Florida woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say she buried at least four of her cats alive in her yard because she believed they were demons.

Hobe Sound animal cruelty investigation

What we know:

Martin County Sheriff’s Office uniform patrol deputies and animal services investigators responded to a property in the 11,000 block of SE Federal Highway in Hobe Sound.

The homeowner, identified as 37-year-old Alba Chavez, told deputies she buried at least four of her cats alive in her yard because she believed they were demons, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies search the yard of a Hobe Sound home at night while investigating a live animal burial case. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they immediately began digging up portions of the yard to rescue the buried animals. Crews said unearthed and saved two living cats, but they also found two other cats dead in the ground.

Two rescued kittens rest inside a brown paper evidence bag after being unearthed by Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies in Hobe Sound. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Chavez was taken into custody and will face multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Alba Chavez, 37, pictured in custody after being arrested by Martin County deputies on multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Active search of property continues

What we don't know:

Deputies have not specified if additional animals are buried on the lot as they continue to search the property. Authorities have not released details regarding the current health conditions of the two surviving cats.