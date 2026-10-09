Florida woman buried cats alive believing they were demons: MCSO
HOBE SOUND, Fla - A Florida woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say she buried at least four of her cats alive in her yard because she believed they were demons.
Hobe Sound animal cruelty investigation
What we know:
Martin County Sheriff’s Office uniform patrol deputies and animal services investigators responded to a property in the 11,000 block of SE Federal Highway in Hobe Sound.
The homeowner, identified as 37-year-old Alba Chavez, told deputies she buried at least four of her cats alive in her yard because she believed they were demons, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies search the yard of a Hobe Sound home at night while investigating a live animal burial case. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they immediately began digging up portions of the yard to rescue the buried animals. Crews said unearthed and saved two living cats, but they also found two other cats dead in the ground.
Two rescued kittens rest inside a brown paper evidence bag after being unearthed by Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies in Hobe Sound. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Chavez was taken into custody and will face multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
Alba Chavez, 37, pictured in custody after being arrested by Martin County deputies on multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Active search of property continues
What we don't know:
Deputies have not specified if additional animals are buried on the lot as they continue to search the property. Authorities have not released details regarding the current health conditions of the two surviving cats.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, which detailed the active investigation, arrest and rescue efforts on the property.