Florida woman rescued after crashing into canal

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies recently jumped into a canal to pull a woman out of her car where she was sinking after a crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the elderly woman was trapped in her car, which was submerging into the water in a neighborhood in Boca Raton, Florida.

Courtesy" Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Two sheriff deputies got in the water and pulled the woman out.

Images of the incident shared by the sheriff's office show a red car almost fully submerged with the front passenger door open and a woman sitting on the banks of the canal after the rescue.

Officials did not say what caused the crash.