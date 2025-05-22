Florida woman strikes man in MAGA hat at a Largo park before battering an officer: Documents

The Brief An argument over a MAGA hat turned physical this week and ended with a woman being arrested. Laura Elizabeth Garrett, 33, is also accused of battering an officer as he was arresting her. Garrett has been charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.



An argument over a MAGA hat turned physical on Tuesday and ended with a woman in handcuffs.

The backstory:

According to an arrest affidavit, Laura Elizabeth Garrett, 33, was at Northeast Park and Paw Place located at 4630 East Bay Drive in Largo around 5:30 p.m. when she got into an argument with a 72-year-old man wearing a MAGA hat.

During the altercation, documents show that the victim told investigators that Garrett hit him on the back of the head and shoulder area with a can she was holding before she jumped a fence and walked away.

READ: Davenport man kills adult stepson after a child grabbed gun while being punished for playing Fortnite: Police

According to the arrest report, Garrett admitted to approaching the victim and questioning him about why he would support President Trump before she poured the contents of a can on his head. However, she denied hitting the victim with the can.

Laura Garrett mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

The document goes on to state that while Garrett was placed in handcuffs, she intentionally dropped her full body weight to the ground.

Largo police officers, according to the document, tried to escort Garrett to the front of the park where patrol vehicles were located, and that’s when she wrapped both of her legs around an officer, causing him to fall to the ground and bruise his knee.

READ: House passes Trump's 'big beautiful' tax bill: What's in it

Police say she continued kicking and pulling away from officers.

Garrett has been charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

The Source: This

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: