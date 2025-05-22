Davenport man kills adult stepson after a child grabbed gun while being punished for playing Fortnite: Police

The Brief A Davenport man is accused of shooting and killing his adult stepson on Wednesday night after police say a 9-year-old child who was upset about being punished for playing a ‘forbidden’ video game grabbed a gun out of a drawer. Police say after the child’s mother and stepfather got the gun away from the boy, his 26-year-old brother argued with their stepfather, who shot him several times in the chest, abdomen and back. Kelly Garcia has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful storage of a firearm (accessible to a minor).



An argument over a video game turned deadly in Davenport on Wednesday night.

The backstory:

According to the Davenport Police Department, around 7 p.m., a 9-year-old boy was in his 26-year-old brother’s bedroom playing Fortnite, a game that had been banned by his parents.

The boy’s mother, 48-year-old Adriane Daza, found out he had been playing the video game and punished him by taking away his cell phone.

Police said the child was upset that his cell phone had been taken away, and he went into his mother’s bedroom and pulled a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun from the nightstand drawer.

Kelly Garcia mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Daza and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Agar Garcia, struggled with the 9-year-old to get a hold of the gun and Garcia was eventually able to grab it.

That’s when the boy’s brother, 26-year-old Azareel J. Martinez, entered the bedroom and saw the boy in an agitated state and Garcia holding the gun.

Dig deeper:

According to police, Martinez and Garcia got into an argument and Garcia shot Martinez several times in the chest and abdomen.

Police said Martinez backed out of the bedroom and Garcia followed him and shot him two more times in the back before he collapsed.

Martinez was taken to an area hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Garcia has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful storage of a firearm (accessible to a minor).

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Davenport Police Department.

