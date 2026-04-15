Florida woman throws beer bottles at toddler after falling off her bike: OSCO

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The Brief A Florida woman is accused of throwing beer bottles at a toddler. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the three-year-old boy was apparently trying to check on the woman after she reportedly fell off a bicycle. Carolyn Miller has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



A Florida woman is facing charges after deputies say she threw beer bottles at a toddler on Tuesday night.

The backstory:

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Carolyn Miller reportedly fell off her bicycle around 6:30 p.m. while on Circle Drive in Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies said a three-year-old boy went up to her in an apparent attempt to check on her and threw two beer bottles at the child.

Witnesses said that if the boy hadn’t ducked, he could have been hit in the head.

The child’s parents saw the incident unfold. They, along with multiple nearby residents, provided sworn statements corroborating the events.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said that Miller stated that she believed she was being attacked.

However, they added that she was unable to coherently explain what happened or her actions.

Miller suffered a minor finger injury, which officials said was consistent with falling from a bicycle. The child was not injured.

Miller has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.