Florida's cases of COVID-19 top 200,000 after increasing more than 10,000 in Sunday's report; 3,731 dead

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 10,059 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 200,111.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 3,731, an increase of 29 since Saturday's update. Another 101 non-residents have also died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Of the 200,111 cases,197,076 are Florida residents while 3,035 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 14,336

Pinellas: 8,533

Sarasota: 2,160

Manatee: 3,716

Sumter: 420

Polk: 5,196

Citrus: 378

Hernando: 541

Pasco: 2,757

Highlands: 405

DeSoto: 748

Hardee: 506

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Sunday, 15,895 Floridians had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 2,202,095 people have been tested in the state as of Sunday -- about 10.25% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Source: Florida Department of Health

Sunday's total new case number was the 33rd straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day.

The rate of positive new tests has increased during that time period. It was at 15.04% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

Source: Florida Department of Health

Experts say the current spike is partly due to more tests being given, but also a result of reopening the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the recent case increases are largely due to testing of "high-risk" individuals like farmworkers in the state's rural counties, prisoners, and residents of long-term care facilities, though he has more recently noted the "erosion" in social distancing, especially among the younger demographics in social settings. That prompted him to order all bars to cease serving alcohol last week.

While the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has appeared to remain flat, though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Source: Florida Department of Health

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

