Florida's COVID-19 cases near 19,000 after a 1,018 increase Saturday; 446 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 1,018 since Friday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 18,986.

The number of deaths has reached 446, an increase of 27 in the last 24 hours. Three additional Hillsborough County residents died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in Hillsborough County to 15.

Of the 18,986 cases, 18,445 are Florida residents while 541 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 698

Pinellas: 446

Sarasota: 223

Manatee: 221

Sumter: 108

Polk: 244

Citrus: 67

Hernando: 69

Pasco: 150

Highlands: 54

DeSoto: 20

Hardee: 3

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Saturday night, 2,607 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 175,834 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

