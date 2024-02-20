Florida's gambling addiction hotline sees massive increase in calls after state allowed online gambling

Calls to the Florida's gambling addiction hotline have more than doubled since the state began allowing online gambling in late 2023, according to the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling.

New data released by the council shows calls to the hotline increased more than 130% from December to January. For the year, the council expects to field about 40,000 calls, up from about 26,000 the previous year.

Addiction specialists believe online gambling is to blame for the spike in calls.

"This was very, very predictable. Anyone who deals with addictive disorders could have seen this coming," said Forrest Arthur, the CEO of Resurgence Tampa Bay, an addiction therapy group in Carrollwood, adding the ease of access is a major issue. "The way gambling is set up, we all walk around with our cell phones in our pockets. Imagine trying to walk around as an addicted person with your drug of choice in your back pocket. It's not going to lead to success."

Richard Pinsky, with the Council on Compulsive Gambling, said the younger demographic between 18 and 24 years old is, in part, driving the increase in addiction calls. Pinsky told FOX 13 the hotline is overwhelmed with people reaching out for help.

"We're struggling, there's no doubt, trying to keep up," he said. "Trying to respond to every text and phone call live is a challenge. So we're scrambling or trying to add folks. This is not a minimum wage, kind of a position that you're trying to find the right individuals."

In November, the Seminole launched its mobile betting app, Hard Rock Bet, after new state laws began allowing online gambling. Supporters hailed the new laws as an economic boon.

In a statement to FOX 13, Gary Bitner, a spokesperson for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, wrote:

"Hard Rock Bet is committed to player safety and responsible gambling. In addition to providing responsible gambling tools in Hard Rock Bet products, the Seminole Tribe contributes annually as the largest funder of the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, with funding of over $24 million during decades of support, and constant promotion of the 1-888-ADMIT-IT helpline. We look forward to working with the FCCG to continuously identity and provide resources to those who need help."

If you or a family member is struggling with addiction, you're urged to call Florida's addiction hotline, 888-ADMIT-IT (888-236-4848).