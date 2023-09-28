Polk County athletic director, coach among 219 arrested in human trafficking-focused bust: PCSO

More than 200 suspects, including a Polk County athletic director and a coach have been arrested in a multi-agency human trafficking operation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the week-long undercover investigation also identified 21 human trafficking victims.

The 219 suspects arrested are accused of either soliciting prostitutes, offering to commit prostitution or profiting from or aiding and abetting prostitution, according to PCSO.

Deputies say two suspects so far have been charged with human trafficking, which is a life felony.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more information during a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m.

