Florida's largest teacher's union pushes for temporary injunction over state' reopening plan

After both sides failed to reach a compromise Tuesday in mediation, the case between Florida's education officials and its largest teacher's union over the state's reopening plan returns to the virtual courtroom.

The lawsuit centers around the state’s mandate that brick and mortar schools reopen by August 31 or risk losing funding. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued the emergency order on July 6.

The Florida Education Association claims the order is unconstitutional, violating the rights of teachers and students to a safe and secure school. However, the Department of Education argues that closing schools violates a student's right to a quality education.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Dodge denied the motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the FEA. Instead, he urged both sides to work out a deal.

On Tuesday, they met for a formal, court-ordered mediation Tuesday, but, according to the Florida Education Assocation, they failed to reach a compromise on how to safely reopen schools.

Now, the proceedings continue Wednesday morning where the union's lawyers will argue for a temporary injunction against the state's mandate to reopen school campuses.

As the month-and-a-half court battle drags on, several districts across the state have reopened, and many more, including most Bay Area school districts, will reopen Monday.

A temporary injunction would give districts the ability to decide whether to reopen schools or switch to online learning, without the threat of the state pulling millions of their funding.

It’d be a big win, even for districts that’ve already opened. The FEA says they want school districts to have the autonomy to make their own decisions without going to the state for approval. It wouldn’t just mean the ability to close schools, it’d also mean the state couldn’t force employees to continue to work after a direct exposure.

That’s what the FEA claims is currently happening in Martin County, where, after four days of schools, the district says more than 200 students and staff were directly exposed to individuals who either tested positive for the virus or had symptoms.

The students are in quarantine, but the FEA alleges the state is using its new power to have 12 staff members, including two bus drivers, continue to report to work and interact with students.

Wednesday's hearing begins at 8:30 a.m.