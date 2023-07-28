‘Florida’s sweetest attraction’ Mixon Fruit Farms closes doors after more than 80 years

Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton has been called "Florida's sweetest attraction," and it has drawn thousands from across the country and beyond.

But after more than 80 years in Manatee County, the Mixon's are closing their doors, but they're hoping their legacy continues.

Many who have been to Mixon Fruit Farms can recall a favorite memory.

READ: TPA’s flamingo statue in the running for international award: Here’s how you can help it win

"I’ve been coming since I can remember, since I was little," said Paul Mason.

Mason stopped by the farm one last time for a cuban, ice cream and ambrosia.

"It’s very important to this community," said Mason. "I mean every time, every winter they just fill up with tourists and Northerners. They love coming and getting the lunch at the lunch shop. It’s wonderful here. It will be missed," said Mason.

The closing of Mixon Fruit Farms is a bittersweet countdown for the owner, Janet Mixon.

MORE: Tampa Bay Comic Convention kicks off with full lineup despite SAG-AFTRA strike

"Everybody that comes in has a story," she said. "It’s like that’s what we love the fact that this place has provided such memories."

With citrus greening, disease and rising insurance, the Mixon’s made the difficult decision to put the property up for sale. Their shop and café closes on Saturday, July 29.

The Mixon’s church plans on buying the main building, while Manatee County officials have explored purchasing the 39-acre property for a park with storm water ponds.

"It needs to be a place where people can still come and still get married here and have a community garden and have trails that they can walk and still do the animals," said Mixon. "That is our dream, that they vote, that it will happen. We don’t know what will happen."

Janet Mixon said back in 1849, the United States' government sold the land to Joseph Braden, which Bradenton was named after. It’s a piece of property, Mixon hopes will remain.

"Hopefully, everybody will let the county know that that’s important. We don’t need more condos. We just want this to happen," said Mixon.

She said she is planning to open a food truck that’ll serve up their famous orange ice cream and other popular items on their café menu. An auction of items from the Mixon Fruit Farms will be held September 7-9.

They’ll open their café for those three days.