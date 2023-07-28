Tampa Bay Comic Convention kicks off with full lineup for fantasy and comic book fans

article

The 2023 Tampa Bay Comic Convention that's expected to bring 12,000 attendees, will feature exhibitors catering to a variety of interests.

The family-friendly convention that runs from July 28-30 will offer a full lineup of activities related to comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel.

Fans can dress as their favorite characters.

According to organizers, the downtown Tampa convention will also host a roster of comic industry professionals and comicdom-related celebrities for meet and greets and photo ops.

Attendees can expect to see actors from "The Lord of the Rings", "Harry Potter", "Stranger Things", "Breaking Bad" and "The Mandalorian" at the convention.

Convention Schedule:

FRIDAY, JULY 28

11 a.m. – Registration Opens

12 p.m. – Early Vendor Floor Entry for VIP & Gold Passholders – First Panels Begin (includes GA).

12:30 p.m. – Vendor Floor opens.

8 p.m. – Vendor Floor closes.

10 p.m. – Last Panels END & Registration closes.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

9 a.m. – Registration Opens

10 a.m. – Early Entry for VIP & Gold Passholders. First Panels Begin.

10:30 a.m. – Vendor Floor opens.

7 p.m. – Vendor Floor closes.

10 p.m. – Last Panels END & Registration closes

SUNDAY, JULY 30

9 a.m. – Registration Opens

10 a.m. – Early Entry for VIP & Gold Passholders. First Panels Begin.

10:30 a.m. – Vendor Floor opens.

5 p.m. – Vendor Floor & Registration closes. Last Panels END.

Fans will have the chance to explore hundreds of vendors.

Children 10 years old or younger are free with the purchase of an adult pass. Tickets start at $30 for a single-day adult pass.

