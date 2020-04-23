Florida's total coronavirus cases top 29,000 after increase of 1,072; 60 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 1,027 since Wednesday's evening update as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 29,648.

The number of deaths has reached 987, an increase of 27 since last night's update and 60 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Manatee County reported five new deaths, Pinellas reported two more, while Polk and Sarasota each added one.

Of the 29,648 cases, 28,843 are Florida residents while 805 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,008

Pinellas: 656

Sarasota: 310

Manatee: 473

Sumter: 166

Polk: 379

Citrus: 94

Hernando: 83

Pasco: 221

Highlands: 72

DeSoto: 24

Hardee: 5

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Thursday, 4,640 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 303,050 people have been tested in the state as of Thursday -- about 1.4% of the population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

After a higher-than-average number of new cases late last week, Florida's curve again seemed to be flattening. The number of new cases reported over the last four days has averaged just under 800 per day, slightly less than the previous two weeks' average. The 1,027 new cases reported Thursday represents the highest increase since April 17.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

