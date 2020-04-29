Florida's total coronavirus cases top 33,000 in Wednesday's update

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 347 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 33,193.

The number of deaths has reached 1,218, an increase of 47 since Tuesday's update. Locally, Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties each reported three new deaths, Polk reported two, and Hillsborough reported one.

Of the 33,193 cases, 32,318 are Florida residents while 875 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,105

Pinellas: 718

Sarasota: 338

Advertisement

Manatee: 567

Sumter: 176 (unexplained drop of 1)

Polk: 468

Citrus: 97

Hernando: 89

Pasco: 241

Highlands: 81

DeSoto: 28

Hardee: 16

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Tuesday, 5,419 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 375,300 people have been tested in the state as of Wednesday -- about 1.7% of the population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Source: Fla. DOH

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map